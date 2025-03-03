← Company Directory
Rokt
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Rokt Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Australia package at Rokt totals A$242K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rokt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rokt
Product Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per year
A$242K
Level
L5C
Base
A$242K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Rokt?

A$248K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rokt, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Rokt in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$481,641. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rokt for the Product Manager role in Australia is A$216,720.

Other Resources