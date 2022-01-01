← Company Directory
Bluecore
Bluecore Salaries

Bluecore's salary ranges from $39,426 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $175,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bluecore. Last updated: 3/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $175K
Human Resources
$88.6K
Marketing
$127K

Product Manager
$39.4K
Technical Program Manager
$101K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Bluecore, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

The highest paying role reported at Bluecore is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $175,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bluecore is $100,500.

