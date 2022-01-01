Company Directory
WHOOP
WHOOP Salaries

WHOOP's salary ranges from $92,937 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Canada at the low-end to $642,195 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WHOOP. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $115K
L2 $159K
L3 $193K
L4 $220K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $135K
Data Scientist
$92.9K

Electrical Engineer
$131K
Graphic Designer
$137K
Hardware Engineer
$211K
Marketing
$146K
Mechanical Engineer
$102K
Sales
$642K
Software Engineering Manager
$180K
Technical Program Manager
$215K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At WHOOP, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at WHOOP is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $642,195. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WHOOP is $152,499.

