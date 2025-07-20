Company Directory
Roblox
Roblox Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in United States at Roblox ranges from $386K to $548K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Roblox's total compensation packages.

Average Total Compensation

$437K - $497K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$386K$437K$497K$548K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.25% quarterly)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Roblox in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $548,110. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roblox for the Product Design Manager role in United States is $385,535.

Other Resources