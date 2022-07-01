← Company Directory
The Sandbox
The Sandbox Salaries

The Sandbox's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $149,250 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Sandbox. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$149K
Project Manager
$123K
Software Engineer
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Sandbox is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Sandbox is $123,231.

