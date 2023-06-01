← Company Directory
RGA
Work Here? Claim Your Company

RGA Salaries

RGA's salary ranges from $41,054 in total compensation per year for a Data Science Manager in India at the low-end to $351,750 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RGA. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Accountant
$109K
Customer Service Operations
$96.7K
Data Science Manager
$41.1K
Management Consultant
$352K
Marketing
$221K
Product Designer
$204K
Program Manager
$189K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$206K
Software Engineer
$81K
Software Engineering Manager
$194K
Solution Architect
$181K
Technical Program Manager
$164K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RGA is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $351,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RGA is $184,975.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RGA

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Square
  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources