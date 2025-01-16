← Company Directory
Reliable Robotics Corporation
Reliable Robotics Corporation Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in United States at Reliable Robotics Corporation ranges from $89.9K to $125K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Reliable Robotics Corporation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$96.3K - $113K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$89.9K$96.3K$113K$125K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Reliable Robotics Corporation, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Reliable Robotics Corporation in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $125,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reliable Robotics Corporation for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $89,880.

Other Resources