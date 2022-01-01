Refinitiv Salaries

← Company Directory
Refinitiv's salary ranges from $4,964 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $175,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Refinitiv. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
Median $175K
Business Operations
$129K
Business Analyst
$10.4K
Customer Service
$89.4K
Data Scientist
$89.2K
Financial Analyst
$5K
Marketing
$83.4K
Project Manager
$131K
Sales
$131K
Software Engineer
$88.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$128K
The highest paying role reported at Refinitiv is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $175,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Refinitiv is $89,445.

