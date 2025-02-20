← Company Directory
Quanta Computer
Quanta Computer Salaries

Quanta Computer's salary ranges from $30,266 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Taiwan at the low-end to $111,660 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Quanta Computer. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
Median $64.8K
Software Engineer
Median $30.4K

Networking Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $43.5K

Product Designer
$112K
Project Manager
$51.3K
Sales
$30.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$58.8K
Technical Program Manager
$40.1K
The highest paying role reported at Quanta Computer is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $111,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quanta Computer is $47,390.

Other Resources