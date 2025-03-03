← Company Directory
Quanta Computer
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Quanta Computer Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Quanta Computer totals NT$930K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Quanta Computer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Quanta Computer
Software Engineer
Taoyuan, TA, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$930K
Level
hidden
Base
NT$744K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$186K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at Quanta Computer?

NT$5.19M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$974K+ (sometimes NT$9.74M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Networking Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Quanta Computer in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,521,146. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quanta Computer for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$932,287.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Quanta Computer

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Pinterest
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources