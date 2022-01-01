Procore Technologies Salaries

Procore Technologies's salary ranges from $40,768 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $334,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Procore Technologies. Last updated: 3/30/2025
I turned indie-hacker after a year of unemployment
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Procore Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Procore Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.