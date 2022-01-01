← Company Directory
Procore Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Procore Technologies Salaries

Procore Technologies's salary ranges from $40,768 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $334,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Procore Technologies. Last updated: 3/30/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
IC2 $152K
IC3 $202K
IC4 $275K
IC5 $334K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Designer
IC2 $143K
IC3 $178K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $290K

I turned indie-hacker after a year of unemployment

Hi everyone, I got laid off unfairly by my manager in September of 2023 and since then I had been panick-applying (if there is any word like that) to different jobs, but unfortunately for me I couldn't get any
And then fast forward to 2 months ago when I decided to build a SaaS, and which I launched 2 weeks ago, and then I noticed I've been a fool all this while trying...

106 32
106 32
Product Manager
Median $260K
Business Analyst
$187K
Customer Service
$40.8K
Customer Success
$57.9K
Data Analyst
$129K
Data Science Manager
$161K
Data Scientist
$203K
Financial Analyst
$106K
Human Resources
$313K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84.1K
Management Consultant
$149K
Marketing
$196K
Marketing Operations
$98.9K
Program Manager
$205K
Project Manager
$123K
Recruiter
$123K
Sales
$67.5K
Sales Engineer
$139K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$155K
Technical Program Manager
$254K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Procore Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Procore Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Procore Technologies is Software Engineer at the IC5 level with a yearly total compensation of $334,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procore Technologies is $155,220.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Procore Technologies

Related Companies

  • KnowBe4
  • Latch
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources