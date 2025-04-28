Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Procore Technologies ranges from $152K per year for IC2 to $334K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $225K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procore Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/28/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus IC2 Software Engineer (Entry Level) $152K $129K $22.1K $938 IC3 Senior Software Engineer $209K $169K $34.5K $5.5K IC4 Staff Software Engineer $275K $199K $58.4K $16.9K IC5 Principal Software Engineer $334K $229K $79.2K $26.2K View 1 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Procore Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Procore Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Procore Technologies ?

