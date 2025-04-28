Product Designer compensation in United States at Procore Technologies ranges from $143K per year for IC2 to $178K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $152K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procore Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC2
$143K
$122K
$20.7K
$0
IC3
$178K
$148K
$25.9K
$4.1K
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Procore Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Procore Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title