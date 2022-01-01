← Company Directory
Procore Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Procore Technologies Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $6,996

Unique To Procore Technologies
  • Emergency Relief Time Off

    Employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 and who need to take time of to recover may take up to two weeks off to do so.

  • Paid Family Care Leave

    100% of base pay up to 4 weeks

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

    Delta Dental PPO

  • Vision Insurance

    Anthem Blue View Vision

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,500

    $1,500 per year

  • Pet Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x base salary up to $300,000

  • Life Insurance

    1x base salary up to $300,000

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% pay up to $1,357/week and LTD with 60% pay up to $12,000/mo

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

    • Home
  • Bereavement Leave

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • 401k $3,600

    100% match on the first 3% of base salary 50% match on the next 2% (4% maximum match if you contribute 5% or more). Contributions are 100% vested immediately.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Procore Technologies

    Related Companies

    • KnowBe4
    • Latch
    • Microsoft
    • Oracle
    • ServiceNow
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources