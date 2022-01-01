Health Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Delta Dental PPO

Vision Insurance Anthem Blue View Vision

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Paternity Leave 8 weeks

Bereavement Leave Offered by employer

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,500 per year

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Student Loan Repayment Plan Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 3% of base salary 50% match on the next 2% (4% maximum match if you contribute 5% or more). Contributions are 100% vested immediately.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x base salary up to $300,000

Life Insurance 1x base salary up to $300,000

Disability Insurance STD with 60% pay up to $1,357/week and LTD with 60% pay up to $12,000/mo

Unique Perk Emergency Relief Time Off - Employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 and who need to take time of to recover may take up to two weeks off to do so.

Unique Perk Paid Family Care Leave - 100% of base pay up to 4 weeks

Sick Time 10 days

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Pet Friendly Workplace Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer