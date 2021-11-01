← Company Directory
Latch
Latch Salaries

Latch's salary ranges from $10,301 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in China at the low-end to $343,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Latch. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineering Manager
Median $343K
Hardware Engineer
$74.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$88.4K
Product Designer
$164K
Product Manager
$248K
Recruiter
$156K
Software Engineer
$10.3K
Technical Program Manager
$141K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Latch is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $343,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Latch is $148,380.

