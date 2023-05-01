← Company Directory
Porter
Porter Salaries

Porter's salary ranges from $1,195 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $175,081 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Porter. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $25.3K
Product Designer
Median $18.1K
Business Analyst
$27.8K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Customer Service
$1.2K
Data Scientist
$22K
Human Resources
$39.9K
Marketing
$13.6K
Product Manager
$53.4K
Sales
$175K
UX Researcher
$23.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Porter is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,081. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Porter is $24,456.

