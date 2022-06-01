← Company Directory
Pollen
    • About

    Pollen is a technology company on a mission to build, curate, and deliver the best experiences all over the world leveraging a data-driven, customer-led mindset, and a network of global partners. We have two offerings: Pollen Presents and Pollen+. Pollen Presents curates experiences around your tastes and preferences you can’t find anywhere else. These experiences bring together music, sports, wellness and beyond to enable you and your friends to connect around one-of-a-kind itineraries in exciting destinations. Pollen+ always gets you more at music festivals and events when you book through us. Pollen+ partners with the biggest promoter brands and music festivals, including We Are FSTVL, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, C3, Electric Zoo, Live Nation and more.

    http://www.pollen.co
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    890
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

