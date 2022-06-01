← Company Directory
Pollen
Pollen Salaries

Pollen's salary ranges from $62,612 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $134,325 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pollen. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$111K
Customer Service
$62.6K
Data Scientist
$134K

Software Engineer
$107K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pollen is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pollen is $108,922.

