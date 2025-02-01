All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at PNC ranges from $81.3K per year for C1 to $149K per year for C5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
$81.3K
$80K
$0
$1.3K
C2
$92.7K
$92.7K
$0
$0
C3
$105K
$98.8K
$0
$5.8K
C4
$117K
$112K
$0
$5.7K
