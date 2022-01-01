← Company Directory
PNC
Work Here? Claim Your Company

PNC Salaries

PNC's salary ranges from $47,760 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $231,150 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PNC. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
C1 $73.3K
C2 $84.9K
C3 $101K
C4 $141K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
C1 $81.3K
C2 $92.7K
C3 $105K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K
Data Scientist
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $111K
C4 $133K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 47
56 47
Business Analyst
C2 $86.2K
C3 $114K
Project Manager
Median $91K
Investment Banker
Median $110K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $95.3K
Product Designer
Median $104K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $147K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $95K
Sales
Median $70K
Financial Analyst
Median $115K
Accountant
$66.7K
Business Development
$98.5K
Customer Service
$47.8K
Data Analyst
$130K
Data Science Manager
$231K
Human Resources
$206K
Legal
$219K
Management Consultant
$49.2K
Solution Architect
$159K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$74.7K
UX Researcher
$64.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PNC is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PNC is $99,495.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PNC

Related Companies

  • Merrill Lynch
  • Raymond James
  • Ameriprise Financial
  • AIG
  • Truist
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources