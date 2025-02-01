Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at PNC ranges from $87.5K per year for C1 to $133K per year for C4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus C1 Associate Data Scientist $87.5K $82.3K $0 $5.2K C2 Data Scientist $97.2K $94.1K $0 $3.1K C3 Senior Data Scientist $111K $101K $0 $9.4K C4 Principal Data Scientist $133K $117K $1.1K $14.4K View 3 More Levels

