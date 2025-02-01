All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at PNC ranges from $87.5K per year for C1 to $133K per year for C4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
$87.5K
$82.3K
$0
$5.2K
C2
$97.2K
$94.1K
$0
$3.1K
C3
$111K
$101K
$0
$9.4K
C4
$133K
$117K
$1.1K
$14.4K
