Software Engineer compensation in United States at PNC ranges from $74.2K per year for C1 to $141K per year for C4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $82.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
$74.2K
$71.7K
$0
$2.5K
C2
$84.9K
$84.7K
$0
$273
C3
$101K
$98.5K
$0
$2K
C4
$141K
$132K
$3.3K
$6.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
