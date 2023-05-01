Phosphorus Cybersecurity® provides a platform to secure the growing and unmonitored Things in the enterprise xIoT landscape. Their Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform offers Attack Surface Management, Hardening & Remediation, and Detection & Response to secure every cyber-physical Thing in the enterprise environment. They automate the remediation of IoT, OT, and Network device vulnerabilities, including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, and out-of-date certificates.