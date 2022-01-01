← Company Directory
PepsiCo
PepsiCo Salaries

PepsiCo's salary ranges from $12,909 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $243,333 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PepsiCo. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
C7 $104K
C6 $147K
C5 $253K
C3 $243K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $200K
Data Scientist
Median $78.6K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Product Designer
Median $140K
Accountant
$66K
Business Analyst
$12.9K
Business Development
$135K
Data Analyst
$34.5K
Data Science Manager
$148K
Financial Analyst
$17.7K
Human Resources
$128K
Information Technologist (IT)
$99.9K
Legal
$189K
Management Consultant
$150K
Marketing
$25.6K
Marketing Operations
$67.6K
Project Manager
$96.4K
Sales
$21.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$49.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$96.1K
Solution Architect
$49.1K
Technical Program Manager
$178K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PepsiCo is Software Engineer at the C3 level with a yearly total compensation of $243,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PepsiCo is $99,938.

Other Resources