PepsiCo
PepsiCo Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at PepsiCo totals $140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PepsiCo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

PepsiCo
Senior Ux Designer
New York, NY
Total per year
$140K
Level
C6
Base
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at PepsiCo?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at PepsiCo in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PepsiCo for the Product Designer role in United States is $130,000.

