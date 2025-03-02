← Company Directory
PepsiCo
PepsiCo Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Spain package at PepsiCo totals €73.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PepsiCo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
PepsiCo
Data Scientist
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per year
€73.4K
Level
L8
Base
€63.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€10.2K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at PepsiCo?

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at PepsiCo in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €82,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PepsiCo for the Data Scientist role in Spain is €71,748.

Other Resources