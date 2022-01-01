← Company Directory
Paytm
Paytm Salaries

Paytm's salary ranges from $6,964 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $201,000 for a Business Development in Canada at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $15.7K
Senior Software Engineer $30.2K
Technical Lead $45K
Senior Technical Lead $60.7K
Principal Engineer $102K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $39.6K
Senior Product Manager $62.7K
Director $97.4K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $72.2K

Data Scientist
Median $40.8K
Recruiter
Median $10.4K
Business Analyst
$7K
Business Development
$201K
Data Science Manager
$35.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$35.1K
Product Designer
$23.3K
Product Design Manager
$43K
Program Manager
$42K
Project Manager
$29K
Sales
$55.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$15.1K
Technical Program Manager
$39.6K
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

25%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Paytm, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 5th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Paytm, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Paytm is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paytm is $40,212.

