Paytm
  Salaries
  Software Engineering Manager

  All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Paytm Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at Paytm ranges from ₹3.78M per year to ₹13.36M. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.3M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Paytm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineering Manager
₹6.03M
₹5.79M
₹52.8K
₹185K
Senior Engineering Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
AVP
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.7M

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

25%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Paytm, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 5th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Paytm, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Paytm in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹13,357,470. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paytm for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹6,302,489.

