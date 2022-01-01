← Company Directory
IG Group
IG Group Salaries

IG Group's salary ranges from $46,617 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Poland at the low-end to $109,574 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IG Group. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $99.1K
Data Scientist
$46.6K
Financial Analyst
$90.2K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Information Technologist (IT)
$47.9K
Marketing
$77.9K
Product Manager
$110K
Program Manager
$91.4K
Technical Program Manager
$58K
The highest paying role reported at IG Group is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $109,574. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IG Group is $84,013.

