Software Engineer compensation in India at Paytm ranges from ₹1.31M per year for Software Engineer to ₹8.73M per year for Principal Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.12M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Paytm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 10 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 25 % YR 5 Stock Type Options At Paytm, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule: 10 % vests in the 1st -year ( 10.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 20.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 5th -year ( 25.00 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Paytm, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Paytm ?

