Software Engineer compensation in India at Paytm ranges from ₹1.31M per year for Software Engineer to ₹8.73M per year for Principal Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.12M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Paytm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹1.31M
₹1.24M
₹55.2K
₹18.9K
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.57M
₹2.51M
₹43.7K
₹18.4K
Technical Lead
₹3.87M
₹3.6M
₹270K
₹0
Senior Technical Lead
₹5.2M
₹4.94M
₹233K
₹30.6K
10%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25%
YR 5
At Paytm, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 5th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Paytm, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
