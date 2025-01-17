← Company Directory
Paycom
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Paycom Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Paycom totals $77.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Paycom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Paycom
IT
Oklahoma City, OK
Total per year
$77.5K
Level
L1
Base
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$2.5K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at Paycom?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Paycom, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

15%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

35%

YR 3

35%

YR 4

Included Titles

Information Technologist (IT)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Paycom sits at a yearly total compensation of $146,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paycom for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $75,000.

