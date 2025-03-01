Stock Type

PPU

At OpenAI, PPUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

PPU stands for Profit Participation Units. The foundation for PPUs are PIUs, which are a form of equity compensation, with heavily customizable terms, that are popular among startups backed by private equity investors.