OpenAI Salaries

OpenAI's salary ranges from $144,275 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $1,621,850 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OpenAI. Last updated: 1/20/2025
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Entering the job search
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At OpenAI, PPUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
PPU stands for Profit Participation Units. The foundation for PPUs are PIUs, which are a form of equity compensation, with heavily customizable terms, that are popular among startups backed by private equity investors.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At OpenAI, PPUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
PPU stands for Profit Participation Units. The foundation for PPUs are PIUs, which are a form of equity compensation, with heavily customizable terms, that are popular among startups backed by private equity investors.
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.