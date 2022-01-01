← Company Directory
OpenAI
OpenAI Salaries

OpenAI's salary ranges from $144,275 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $1,621,850 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OpenAI. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $358K
L4 $527K
L5 $823K
L6 $1.34M

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Recruiter
Median $190K
Accountant
$251K

Data Scientist
$741K
Hardware Engineer
$1.62M
Human Resources
$462K
Legal
$746K
Marketing
$211K
Product Design Manager
$312K
Product Manager
$864K
Program Manager
$241K
Sales
$524K
Software Engineering Manager
$1.21M
Technical Program Manager
$1.01M
Technical Writer
$144K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
PPU

At OpenAI, PPUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

PPU stands for Profit Participation Units. The foundation for PPUs are PIUs, which are a form of equity compensation, with heavily customizable terms, that are popular among startups backed by private equity investors.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OpenAI is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $1,621,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OpenAI is $525,308.

