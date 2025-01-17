← Company Directory
Ontario Power Generation
Ontario Power Generation Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in Canada at Ontario Power Generation ranges from CA$135K to CA$188K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ontario Power Generation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$145K - CA$171K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$135KCA$145KCA$171KCA$188K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Ontario Power Generation?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Ontario Power Generation in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$188,328. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ontario Power Generation for the Program Manager role in Canada is CA$135,210.

