Omnissa Salaries

Omnissa's salary ranges from $37,440 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in India at the low-end to $261,300 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Omnissa. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $44K

Backend Software Engineer

Management Consultant
$261K
Product Designer
$186K

Product Manager
$163K
Project Manager
$37.4K
Sales Engineer
$244K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Omnissa is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $261,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Omnissa is $174,402.

