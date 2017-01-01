Omnissa is the digital work platform leader, trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide as the former VMware End-User Computing business. We make digital work, work – for businesses and their people. No painful IT processes or productivity trade-offs. Instead, a seamlessly delivered digital employee experience that simplifies work. Our comprehensive digital work platform enables IT teams to provide secure, personalized experiences for every employee, on any device. Omnissa unifies, automates, and efficiently scales the digital workspace. By empowering employees to do their best work, anywhere, we help workforces everywhere unlock exponential business value.