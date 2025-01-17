← Company Directory
Oliver Wyman
Oliver Wyman Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in United States package at Oliver Wyman totals $96K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Oliver Wyman's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
Oliver Wyman
Business Analyst
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$96K
Level
Analyst
Base
$81K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Oliver Wyman?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Oliver Wyman in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $195,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Oliver Wyman for the Business Analyst role in United States is $98,040.

Other Resources