Ninja Van
  • Salaries
  • Corporate Development

  • All Corporate Development Salaries

Ninja Van Corporate Development Salaries

The average Corporate Development total compensation at Ninja Van ranges from SGD 167K to SGD 228K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ninja Van's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 181K - SGD 215K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 167KSGD 181KSGD 215KSGD 228K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Ninja Van?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Corporate Development at Ninja Van sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 228,435. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ninja Van for the Corporate Development role is SGD 166,857.

