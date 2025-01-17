All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Netflix ranges from $658K per year for Manager to $1.2M per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $700K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Netflix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager
$658K
$658K
$0
$0
Senior Manager
$829K
$829K
$0
$0
Director
$1.2M
$1.2M
$0
$0
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
