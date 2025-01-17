Software Engineer compensation in United States at Netflix ranges from $222K per year for L3 to $1.11M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $475K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Netflix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$222K
$212K
$4.7K
$4.8K
L4
$336K
$336K
$74
$0
L5
$517K
$517K
$0
$0
L6
$719K
$719K
$0
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
