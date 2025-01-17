← Company Directory
Nestlé
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Nestlé Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in Uruguay at Nestlé ranges from UYU 1.93M to UYU 2.7M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nestlé's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

UYU 2.08M - UYU 2.42M
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
UYU 1.93MUYU 2.08MUYU 2.42MUYU 2.7M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Nestlé?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Nestlé in Uruguay sits at a yearly total compensation of UYU 2,696,762. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nestlé for the Mechanical Engineer role in Uruguay is UYU 1,926,259.

Other Resources