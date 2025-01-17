Software Engineer compensation in United States at nCino ranges from $80.3K per year for P1 to $122K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for nCino's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$80.3K
$80.3K
$0
$0
P2
$107K
$105K
$1.7K
$0
P3
$122K
$116K
$6.8K
$0
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
