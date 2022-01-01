← Company Directory
FIS
FIS Salaries

FIS's salary ranges from $10,354 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $341,700 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FIS. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $81.3K
Software Engineer 2 $96.8K
Senior Software Engineer $152K
Specialist Software Engineer $203K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $87.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $10.4K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Solution Architect
Median $142K

Data Architect

Product Manager
Median $125K
Technical Program Manager
Median $141K
Data Scientist
Median $45.9K
Project Manager
Median $86.3K
Sales
Median $100K
Business Development
$111K
Customer Service
$48.8K
Data Analyst
$141K
Data Science Manager
$342K
Financial Analyst
$103K
Human Resources
$63.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$111K
Management Consultant
$117K
Marketing
$149K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Product Design Manager
$25.6K
Program Manager
$105K
Recruiter
$142K
Software Engineering Manager
$77.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FIS is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $341,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FIS is $104,113.

