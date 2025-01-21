All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in United States at FIS totals $78.9K per year for Business Analyst 1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $87.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FIS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst 1
$78.9K
$78.9K
$0
$0
Business Analyst 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Specialist Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
