Software Engineer compensation in United States at FIS ranges from $81.3K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $203K per year for Specialist Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $88K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FIS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$81.3K
$81.2K
$0
$28
Software Engineer 2
$96.8K
$96.2K
$625
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$152K
$141K
$333
$10.3K
Specialist Software Engineer
$203K
$176K
$0
$26.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
