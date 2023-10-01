← Company Directory
Nationale-Nederlanden
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Nationale-Nederlanden Salaries

Nationale-Nederlanden's salary ranges from $70,338 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $175,808 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nationale-Nederlanden. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $86.7K
Data Scientist
$70.3K
Program Manager
$176K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Software Engineering Manager
$131K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nationale-Nederlanden is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,808. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nationale-Nederlanden is $108,738.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nationale-Nederlanden

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Stripe
  • Snap
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources