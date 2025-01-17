← Company Directory
Nationale-Nederlanden
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Nationale-Nederlanden Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Netherlands at Nationale-Nederlanden ranges from €105K to €147K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nationale-Nederlanden's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€114K - €133K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
€105K€114K€133K€147K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Nationale-Nederlanden?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Nationale-Nederlanden in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €147,441. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nationale-Nederlanden for the Software Engineering Manager role in Netherlands is €105,315.

