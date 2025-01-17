← Company Directory
Nationale-Nederlanden
Nationale-Nederlanden Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in Netherlands at Nationale-Nederlanden ranges from €142K to €198K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nationale-Nederlanden's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€152K - €179K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
€142K€152K€179K€198K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Nationale-Nederlanden?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Nationale-Nederlanden in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €197,929. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nationale-Nederlanden for the Program Manager role in Netherlands is €142,103.

