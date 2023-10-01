← Company Directory
Monese
Monese Salaries

Monese's salary ranges from $18,055 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Estonia at the low-end to $139,289 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Monese. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $108K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$44.9K
Customer Service
$18.1K

Product Designer
$79.9K
Product Manager
$139K
Recruiter
$45.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Monese is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,289. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monese is $62,623.

