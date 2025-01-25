← Company Directory
Monash University
Monash University Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Australia package at Monash University totals A$99.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monash University's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Monash University
Research Fellow
Melbourne, VI, Australia
Total per year
A$99.9K
Level
-
Base
A$99.9K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Monash University?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Monash University in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$102,636. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monash University for the Data Scientist role in Australia is A$99,912.

Other Resources